Voyager 56m is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Perini Navi, in Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Voyager 56m measures 55.6 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.81 feet and a beam of 9.75 feet.

Voyager 56m has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vitruvius Ltd.

Voyager 56m also features naval architecture by Philippe Briand.

Performance and Capabilities

Voyager 56m has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Voyager 56m has a fuel capacity of 95,900 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Voyager 56m accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Voyager 56m has a hull NB of C.2303.