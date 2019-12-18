Vrouwe Christina is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1957 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2016.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Vrouwe Christina measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.13 feet and a beam of 5.30 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Vrouwe Christina has a steel hull with a teak superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Vrouwe Christina also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Other Specifications

Vrouwe Christina has a hull NB of 541.