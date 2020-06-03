Luxury motor yacht VvS1, built in 2007 by New Zealand shipyard Alloy Yachts International, is a full displacement superyacht. With an aluminium hull and superstructure, she features naval architecture and exterior design by Gregory C Marshall and the interior work of Alloy Yachts and Ed Cruickshank. This superyacht measures 34.18 metres and can accommodate up to eight guests.

Motor yacht VvS1 inherited her name from a grade of flawless diamond and was awarded for her attractive package with the Best Displacement Motor Yacht under 500GT award at the World Superyacht Awards in 2008. She is highly distinctive with her slightly aggressive exterior profile and silver-grey coloured hull.

Mirroring her exterior appearance, the interior décor follows an almost minimalist theme with large windows for letting in natural light, cabinetry in Wenge and white washed Oak, and floors of Bamboo and Wenge.

Her open decks are ideal for entertaining and are equipped with a gym, Teppanyaki bar and a bait station with live bait tanks and a variety of light and big game tackle especially for the fishing enthusiasts.

Amongst her four cabins are an indulgent master stateroom; a VIP suite; and two twin staterooms. Each cabin features a private en suite and entertainment system.

Luxury yacht VvS1 is powered by two Caterpillar 3406E B-rated engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 13 knots. She can achieve a range of 4,300 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 10 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, VvS1 is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 11 knots while her crew of six ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, kayaks, water skis, a wakeboard and a range of fishing, snorkelling and scuba diving equipment including a dive compressor.

VvS1 cruises the islands of the South Pacific during the summer and winter charter season. She sails New Zealand in the summer and Tahiti, Fiji, Tonga and Australia in winter.

The luxury vessel has been built to Lloyds classification and is fully MCA compliant.