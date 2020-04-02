VVV is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

VVV measures 26.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.54 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 85 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

VVV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

VVV also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

VVV is a semi-custom Azimut 85 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 85 semi-custom model include: Gealmar, Lady Jovanna, Nisan.

Performance and Capabilities

VVV has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines

VVV is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

VVV measures 26.82 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.54 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 85 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

VVV has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

VVV also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

VVV is a semi-custom Azimut 85 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 85 semi-custom model include: Gealmar, Lady Jovanna, Nisan.

Performance and Capabilities

VVV has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines.

VVV has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

VVV accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.