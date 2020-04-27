Length 39.62m
Year 2013
W
2013|
Motor Yacht
W is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Westport.
Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.
Design
W measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.98 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 350 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.Her exterior design and interior design is by Westport.
Performance and Capabilities
W has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
W has a fuel capacity of 36,075 litres, and a water capacity of 6,738 litres.
Accommodation
W accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
W flies the flag of the USA.