W is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

W measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.98 feet.

W has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Westport.

Model

W is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Gene Machine, Amarula Sun, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by diesel engines.

W has a fuel capacity of 36,075 litres, and a water capacity of 6,738 litres.

Accommodation

W accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.