W130 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Wider in Ancona, Italy.

Established in 2010, WIDER was born from a passion for performance and innovation.

Design

W130 measures 39.62 metres in length and has a beam of 8.40 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Wider.

Model

W130 is a semi-custom W130 model.

Designed by the in-house WIDER design team headed by Michele Lubrano, the Wider 130 offers exceptional range and capacious living space without compromising the clean modern lines that WIDER are known for while retaining the same distinctive style as the rest of the company’s superyachts.

Performance and Capabilities

W130 has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

W130 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.