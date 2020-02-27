Waku is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Waku measures 63.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 10.80 feet.

Waku has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by FM - Architettura d’Interni.

Waku also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Waku has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Other Specifications

Waku has a hull NB of FB 264.