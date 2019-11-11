Wally B is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Wally.

Wally B is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Wally B measures 32.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.00 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 102 tonnes.

Wally B has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Brenta & Co.

Her interior design is by Lazzarini Pickering Architetti.

Wally B also features naval architecture by Luca Brenta & Co.

Performance and Capabilities

Wally B has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Wally B has a fuel capacity of 4,300 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

Accommodation

Wally B accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wally B has a hull NB of 030.

Wally B flies the flag of Luxembourg.