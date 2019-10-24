Wally Casa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Wally Casa measures 27.33 metres in length and has a beam of 7.75 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Wally.

Model

Wally Casa is a semi-custom 27 Wallyace model.

Other yachts based on this 27 Wallyace semi-custom model include: La Petite Ourse, Kanga, WallyKokoNut.

Performance and Capabilities

Accommodation

She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines .

Wally Casa accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.