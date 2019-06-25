Wally Love is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Wally.

Wally Love is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Wally Love measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.90 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Wally Love has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Wally.

Wally Love also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Wally Love has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Wally Love has a fuel capacity of 2,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,300 litres.

Accommodation

Wally Love accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wally Love is a RINA class yacht.