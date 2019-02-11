Length 25.3m
Year 1991
Wally One
1991|
Sail Yacht
Wally One is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Cantieri Sangermani and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Wally One measures 25.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.
Wally One has a wood hull.
Wally One also features naval architecture by Luca Brenta & Co.
Performance and Capabilities
Wally One has a top speed of 11.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Wally One accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Wally One is an A1 Offshore Racing Yacht class yacht. She flies the flag of British.