Wally One is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Cantieri Sangermani and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Wally One measures 25.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.

Wally One has a wood hull.

Wally One also features naval architecture by Luca Brenta & Co.

Performance and Capabilities

Wally One has a top speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Wally One accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wally One is an A1 Offshore Racing Yacht class yacht. She flies the flag of British.