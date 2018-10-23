Read online now
Length 27.1m
Year 2018

Wally Shadow

2018

Motor Yacht

Wally Shadow is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by LYNX YACHTS.

Design

Wally Shadow measures 27.1 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.

Wally Shadow has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Bernd Weel Design.

Her interior design is by Darnet Design.

Wally Shadow also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Wally Shadow has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 950 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Wally Shadow accommodates up to 2 guests in 1 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

2
speed:

13Kn

cabins:

1

beam:

7m

crew:

draft:

1.6m
