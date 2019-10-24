Wallyace is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Wally, in France.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Wallyace measures 26.23 feet in length and has a beam of 7.775 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Wallyace has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Wally.

Her interior design is by Luca Bassani Design.

Wallyace also features naval architecture by Wally.

Performance and Capabilities

Wallyace has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots.

Wallyace has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Wallyace accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wallyace is a CE Mark class yacht.