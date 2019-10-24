WallyKokoNut is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Wally, in France.

WallyKokoNut is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Wally, in France.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

WallyKokoNut measures 27.33 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 7.75 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

WallyKokoNut has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Wally.

Her interior design is by Luca Bassani Design.

WallyKokoNut also features naval architecture by Wally and AllSeas.

Model

WallyKokoNut is a semi-custom 27 Wallyace model.

Other yachts based on this 27 Wallyace semi-custom model include: La Petite Ourse, Wally Casa, Kanga.

Performance and Capabilities

WallyKokoNut has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines.

WallyKokoNut has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

WallyKokoNut accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.