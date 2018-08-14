Wanderlust is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Wanderlust measures 49.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.29 metres and a beam of 9.40 metres.

Wanderlust has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Wanderlust also features naval architecture by Westport and William Garden.

Model

Wanderlust is a semi-custom Westport 164 model.

The Westport 164 tri-deck accommodates twelve guests in unsurpassed luxury. A vessel as prized for the artistry of its contours as for the substance of its construction, the Westport 164 represents an exceptional landmark achievement in large yacht design.

Other yachts based on this Westport 164 semi-custom model include: Evviva, Harmony, Aquavita, Trending, Seaquest, Westport 164.

Performance and Capabilities

Wanderlust has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Wanderlust has a fuel capacity of 75,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

She also has a range of 5,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Wanderlust accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wanderlust has a hull NB of 5003.

Wanderlust flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.