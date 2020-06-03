Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36m
Year 1985

Wanderlust

1985

|

Motor Yacht

Wanderlust is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Denison and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Wanderlust measures 36.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.

Wanderlust has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Wanderlust has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Wanderlust has a fuel capacity of 22,710 litres, and a water capacity of 3,407 litres.

Accommodation

Wanderlust accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wanderlust flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
80 10 70

speed:

25Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.3m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Denison yachts
Related News