We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 36m
Year 1985
Wanderlust
1985|
Motor Yacht
Wanderlust is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Denison and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Wanderlust measures 36.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.
Wanderlust has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Wanderlust has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Wanderlust has a fuel capacity of 22,710 litres, and a water capacity of 3,407 litres.
Accommodation
Wanderlust accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Wanderlust flies the flag of the United States.