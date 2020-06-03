Wanderlust is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Denison and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Wanderlust measures 36.00 feet in length and has a beam of 7.30 feet.

Wanderlust has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Wanderlust has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Wanderlust has a fuel capacity of 22,710 litres, and a water capacity of 3,407 litres.

Accommodation

Wanderlust accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wanderlust flies the flag of the United States.