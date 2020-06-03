Wanderlust is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Cheoy Lee and most recently refitted in 2003.

Design

Wanderlust measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Wanderlust has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Wanderlust has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots.

Wanderlust has a fuel capacity of 44,005 litres, and a water capacity of 9,085 litres.

Accommodation

Wanderlust accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.