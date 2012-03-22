Warbird is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Nordhavn Yachts.

Design

Warbird measures 28.04 metres in length and has a beam of 7.32 feet.

Accommodation

Warbird accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Warbird has a hull NB of 8609.

Warbird flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.