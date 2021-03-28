Warren S87 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Warren Yachts.

Design

Warren S87 measures 26.37 feet in length and has a beam of 5.94 feet.

Warren S87 also features naval architecture by Peter Lowe Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Warren S87 has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots.

Warren S87 has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Other Specifications

Warren S87 is MCA compliant

Warren S87 is a RINA class yacht.