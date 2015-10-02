Warrior is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Dunya Yachts in Pendik , Istanbul, Turkey.

Dunya Yachts shipyard is based in the Cosmopolitan city of Istanbul. Established in 1985 in association with London-based Ganship Limited, Dunya Yachts merged with Ursa Shipyard in 2006 to create a company dedicated to the construction and refitting of the world’s finest superyachts.

Design

Warrior measures 80.00 metres in length and has a beam of 12.4 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Warrior has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Warrior also features naval architecture by Azure Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Warrior has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,800 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Warrior has a hull NB of DY006.

Warrior is a Lloyds Register / 100A 1 SSC Yacht class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.