Water Toy III is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Water Toy III measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Water Toy III has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Couach Yachts.

Water Toy III also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

Water Toy III is a semi-custom Couach 3500 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3500 FLY semi-custom model include: Tethys, Liselott, Lady Emma, Amadeus, Couach 3500 Fly 06.

Performance and Capabilities

Water Toy III has a top speed of 32 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Water Toy III has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Water Toy III accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Water Toy III has a hull NB of 3300.02.