Watercolours is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Trinity Yachts in New Orleans LA, United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Watercolours measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.40 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 186 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Watercolours has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Watercolours also features naval architecture by Gerhard Gilgenast and Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Watercolours has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Watercolours has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 5,132 litres.

She also has a range of 3,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Watercolours accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Watercolours has a hull NB of T001.

Watercolours is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.