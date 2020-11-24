Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 33.53m
Year 1997

Waterford

1997

|

Motor Yacht

Waterford is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Waterford measures 33.53 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet.

Her interior design is by Thomas Achille.

Performance and Capabilities

Waterford has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Waterford has a fuel capacity of 5,495 litres.

Accommodation

Waterford accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Waterford flies the flag of the United States.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

20Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.3m

crew:

6

draft:

2.1m
Other Hatteras yachts
Featured Events