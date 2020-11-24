Waterford is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Waterford measures 33.53 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet.

Her interior design is by Thomas Achille.

Performance and Capabilities

Waterford has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Waterford has a fuel capacity of 5,495 litres.

Accommodation

Waterford accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Waterford flies the flag of the United States.