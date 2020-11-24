We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 33.53m
Year 1997
Waterford
Motor Yacht
Waterford is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Hatteras Yachts.
Design
Waterford measures 33.53 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 7.3 feet.
Her interior design is by Thomas Achille.
Performance and Capabilities
Waterford has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.
Waterford has a fuel capacity of 5,495 litres.
Accommodation
Waterford accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Waterford flies the flag of the United States.