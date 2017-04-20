Length 43.4m
Year 2008
Waterlily
2008|
Motor Yacht
Waterlily is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Aarhus Vaerft .
Design
Waterlily measures 43.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.
Waterlily has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
Waterlily also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Waterlily has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 4,700 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Waterlily is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 246.