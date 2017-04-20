Waterlily is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Aarhus Vaerft .

Design

Waterlily measures 43.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

Waterlily has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Waterlily also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Waterlily has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,700 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Waterlily is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 246.