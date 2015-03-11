Wave is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Couach Yachts, in France and most recently refitted in 2013.

Wave is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Couach Yachts, in France and most recently refitted in 2013.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Wave measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 84 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Wave has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Exequiel Cano Lanza.

Her interior design is by KRM Yacht Refit & Repair.

Wave also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Wave is a semi-custom Couach 2800 OPEN model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 2800 OPEN semi-custom model include: Shenu, Couach 2800 Open-04, Sun Anemos.

Performance and Capabilities

Wave has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Wave has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Wave accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wave flies the flag of the USA.