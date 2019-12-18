Modern day icon of design Philippe Starck took the dreams of an individual and drew the 65 metre project that would become Wedge Too. Launched by Feadship in 2002, this striking, sophisticated and elegant model of the superyacht lifestyle combines modern and classic themes in Philippe Starck’s first superyacht project.

Expertly crafted, Wedge Too is a superyacht unlike anything else on the water; from her steel hull and aluminium superstructure with stunning wooden style, down to her quirky and unique interior also by Philippe Starck.

With unique elements running though her interior, such as thrones, wheelbarrow chairs, luminous stars and, most mysteriously, Gnomes, Wedge Too can accommodate 12 guests in bizarre and beautiful luxury.

A wide beam and spacious interiors means Wedge Too was built with enough room to house two complete owner’s decks, three VIP guest cabins, four guest staterooms and facilities for up to 20 crew on board to make any journey a luxurious experience.