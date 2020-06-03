Wega is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by Vuyk and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Wega measures 59.80 feet in length and has a beam of 10.61 metres.

Wega has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her interior design is by Paolo Ribiera.

Performance and Capabilities

Wega has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Wega accommodates up to 18 guests . She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.