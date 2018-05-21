Wellenreiter
2003|
Motor Yacht
Wellenreiter is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Jongert Yachts.
Design
Wellenreiter measures 46.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.70 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes.
Wellenreiter has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Wellenreiter has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Wellenreiter has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Wellenreiter accommodates up to 7 guests .
Other Specifications
Wellenreiter has a hull NB of 409.