Wellenreiter is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Jongert Yachts.

Design

Wellenreiter measures 46.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.70 metres and a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes.

Wellenreiter has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Hoek Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Wellenreiter has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Wellenreiter has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Wellenreiter accommodates up to 7 guests .

Other Specifications

Wellenreiter has a hull NB of 409.