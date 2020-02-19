Were Dreams is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Were Dreams measures 52.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 628 tonnes.

Were Dreams has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Studio Laura Sessa.

Were Dreams also features naval architecture by Amels.

Model

Were Dreams is a semi-custom Amels 171 model.

The Amels 171 series is the smallest of the Limited Editions collection and presents a range of 52.3 metre tri-deck motor yachts built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. The exterior design is the work of Tim Heywood. The shape of the line features strong feminine curves with bold verticals and horizontals that give the vessels a look of confidence and modernity.With basic parameters set by Amels, the rest of the yacht’s design is open to personalisation by the owner, including three possible interior designs.

Other yachts based on this Amels 171 semi-custom model include: Lady Nag Nag, Addiction, La Mirage, Deniki, Lind, Step One, Grace.

Performance and Capabilities

Were Dreams has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by 12v4000 diesel mtu engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Were Dreams has a fuel capacity of 115,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Were Dreams accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Were Dreams has a hull NB of 453.

Were Dreams is a Lloyd's 100A1 SSC Yacht mono G6 LMC, UMS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.