Westport 164 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Westport 164 measures 49.98 metres in length and has a beam of 9.20 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Westport 164 also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Westport 164 is a semi-custom Westport 164 model.

The Westport 164 tri-deck accommodates twelve guests in unsurpassed luxury. A vessel as prized for the artistry of its contours as for the substance of its construction, the Westport 164 represents an exceptional landmark achievement in large yacht design.

Other yachts based on this Westport 164 semi-custom model include: Evviva, Harmony, Wanderlust, Aquavita, Trending, Seaquest.

Accommodation

Westport 164 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.