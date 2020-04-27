Westport 172 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2021 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Westport 172 measures 52.50 metres in length and has a beam of 9.40 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Westport.

Model

Westport 172 is a semi-custom Westport 172 model.

Accommodation

Westport 172 accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.