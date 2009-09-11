Motor yacht Wheels ex. Anastasia, built in 2008 by Dutch shipyard OceAnco, is a superyacht at its most contemporary and luxurious. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior and interior design by Sam Sorgiovanni. This dramatic vessel measures 75.5 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Easily recognisable by her deep blue hull and Cayman Islands flag, Wheels is a ship custom-made for passionate water-sports enthusiasts. A huge arsenal of equipment is stored onboard, split between the huge stern garage and foredeck lockers as well as two fold-down side platforms positioned amidships on either side of the vessel.

The yacht's owner chose Sorgiovanni to design the vessel after viewing his work while chartering the 69-metre Aussie Rules. The basic exterior design for Wheels was born from a scaled-down version of a concept design from Sorgiovanni’s portfolio which was then adapted to suit the owner’s personal sports and entertainment focused lifestyle.

With lavishness divided over six decks, the superyacht’s top level is perhaps her most impressive, featuring a sundeck with helipad. The vessel’s main salon can be cleared to make way for a dance floor that boasts strobe lights, lasers and a smoke machine, and the upper aft deck is convertible into a live performance stage connected to the yacht’s sound system. The vessel also features a swimming platform with drop-down area for providing guests with easy access to the ocean.

The interior ambience of the luxury motor yacht is of beach house relaxation, achieved via its simple, comfortable furnishings and natural colour tones. Exhibiting evidence of his Australian base, Sorgiovanni used sand-coloured carpets, eucalyptus wall panels and faux crocodile skin upholstery in his designs. Perhaps some of the more dramatic interior elements include an immense glass sculpture designed to resemble kelp. Created in the Czech Republic by Sans Souci, it carries over three deck levels and up the centre of the spiral stairwell.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent split-level owner’s suite; two VIP suites; and three guest cabins. Located on the upper deck, the owner’s suite includes a private balcony and two-storey study. The remainder of the cabins can be found on the main deck, giving them a more airy and spacious feel.

Boasting a full range of exciting entertainment options, Wheels includes a ten-seat cinema and hospital room on the lower deck, and a Jacuzzi, Disco lounge, gym and beauty salon among her extensive list of amenities. You will also find onboard an elegant dining room divided by a 2,700-litre aquarium made to mirror an authentic aquatic reef.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Wheels is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 15 knots while her crew of 20 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Housed inside the tender garage can be found a several tenders, Wave Runners, aqua scooters, fishing gear, kayaks, canoes, windsurfers, waterskis, tows and a range of scuba diving and snorkelling equipment.

Wheels is built to Lloyds classification and is in compliance with MCA rules.