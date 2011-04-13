Wheels is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Trinity Yachts.

Wheels is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Trinity Yachts.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Wheels measures 50.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Wheels has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Her interior design is by Scott Carpenter.

Wheels also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Wheels has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Wheels has a fuel capacity of 60,560 litres, and a water capacity of 10,220 litres.

Accommodation

Wheels accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wheels is MCA compliant

Wheels flies the flag of the United States.