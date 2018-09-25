Wheels is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Horizon Yachts in Kaohsiung.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Wheels measures 35.56 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.54 metres.

Wheels has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Her interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Wheels also features naval architecture by Design Studio Spadolini.

Performance and Capabilities

Wheels has a top speed of 17.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Wheels accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Wheels flies the flag of Malta.