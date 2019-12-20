Whimsy is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Vaudrey Miller Yachts, in New Zealand.

Design

Whimsy measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 5.93 feet.

Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.

Her interior design is by Frank Darnet.

Accommodation

Whimsy accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Whimsy flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.