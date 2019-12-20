Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24m
Year 2005

Whimsy

2005

|

Sail Yacht

Whimsy is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Vaudrey Miller Yachts, in New Zealand.

Design

Whimsy measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 feet and a beam of 5.93 feet.

Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.

Her interior design is by Frank Darnet.

Accommodation

Whimsy accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Whimsy flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

5.93m

crew:

-

draft:

3.2m
Other Vaudrey Miller yacht
Related News