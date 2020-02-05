Whirlaway II is a custom motor yacht launched by Burger Boat Company in 1996.

This 25m new build features a contemporary yet classic exterior design, characterised by striking white lines and a classic Burger curved hull.

Her interiors are modestly fitted for ultimate luxury for her guests, allowing for optimum comfort at sea and making the most of her interior volume.

Whirlaway II has a draft of 1.5m and beam of 5.8m, and weighs 111GT.

She can reach top speeds of up to 24 knots, and has a cruising speed of 21 knots.

Whirlaway II has a fuel capacity of 19, 260 litres, and a water capacity of 4, 230 litres.

She was built and designed inside and out by Burger Boat Company.

Whirlaway II is powered by CAT 3412, 1300 BHP x 2.