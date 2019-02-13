Whirlwind is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Holland Jachtbouw, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Whirlwind is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Holland Jachtbouw, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Whirlwind measures 28.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Whirlwind has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / teak superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Andre Hoek.

Performance and Capabilities

Whirlwind has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Whirlwind has a fuel capacity of 5 litres, and a water capacity of 3 litres.

Accommodation

Whirlwind accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Whirlwind is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 6.

Whirlwind flies the flag of French.