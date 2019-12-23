Whirlwind XII, the first 100 foot plus yacht, designed by Ron Holland and built by Royal Huisman. Her globe trotting owner, Noel Lister, has twice circumnavigated in her and is typical of the many Huisman owners who constantly navigate the world's oceans...

She has explored every remote harbour from Newport to Sydney, and has seen more than 100,000 miles of ocean beneath her keel.

Some credit for that aspect of her fame belongs to her captain of six years, Mike Koppstein, who is now Royal Huisman's U.S. representative in Ogunquit, Maine: "We have been to every accessible corner of the world with Whirlwind", he once said proudly. "For once, someone with a dream to cruise the oceans has continued with the quest, using a yacht to give new meaning to the expression: quality of life".