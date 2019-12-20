Whisper is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Whisper is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by Holland Jachtbouw.

Design

Whisper measures 35.46 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.06 metres and a beam of 8.30 metres.

Whisper has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ted Hood.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Whisper also features naval architecture by Fontaine Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Whisper has a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Whisper has a fuel capacity of 11,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Whisper accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.