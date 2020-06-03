Whispers is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Whispers is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Whispers measures 38.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 306 tonnes.

Whispers has a mahogany hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Whispers also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Whispers has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by a tripple screw propulsion system.

Whispers has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Whispers accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.