White is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

White measures 49.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.51 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

White has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

White also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

White has a top speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

White has a fuel capacity of 68,800 litres, and a water capacity of 16,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,100 nautical miles.

Accommodation

White accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

White has a hull NB of 18250.

White is an ABS class yacht.