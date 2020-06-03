White Cat is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2013 by Brilliant Boats in Antalya , Turkey.

Brilliant Boats is a naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy founded by Michael Schutte. After ten years of working behind the scenes on projects from fast ferries, to large motor yachts, this six-strong team is now stealing the limelight for itself.

Design

White Cat measures 24.00 feet in length.

White Cat has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Brilliant Boats.

Her interior design is by Karine Rousseau.

White Cat also features naval architecture by Brilliant Boats.

Model

White Cat is a semi-custom White Cat model.

This vessel was designed specifically to carry a Triton 3pax 1000m submarine, acting as a fast response mothership.

Other yachts based on this White Cat semi-custom model include: Thunderbird 2.

Performance and Capabilities

White Cat has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

White Cat accommodates up to 4 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.