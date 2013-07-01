White Crystal is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

White Crystal measures 26.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 127 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

White Crystal also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

White Crystal has a top speed of 10.50 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

White Crystal has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

White Crystal accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.