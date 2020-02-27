White Eagle
1967|
Sail Yacht
White Eagle is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1967 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.
Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.
Design
White Eagle measures 25.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 feet and a beam of 5.43 feet.
White Eagle has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her interior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.
In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.
Performance and Capabilities
White Eagle has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
White Eagle has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
White Eagle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
White Eagle flies the flag of the USA.