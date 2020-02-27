White Eagle is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1967 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

White Eagle measures 25.12 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 feet and a beam of 5.43 feet.

White Eagle has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Performance and Capabilities

White Eagle has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

White Eagle has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

White Eagle accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

White Eagle flies the flag of the USA.