White Heaven is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Moonen, in the Netherlands.

Design

White Heaven measures 24.35 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.

White Heaven has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Moonen Shipyards.

Her interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

White Heaven also features naval architecture by Moonen Shipyards.

Performance and Capabilities

White Heaven has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

White Heaven has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

White Heaven accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

White Heaven flies the flag of British.