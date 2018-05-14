We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
White Heaven
1992|
Motor Yacht
White Heaven is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Moonen, in the Netherlands.
Design
White Heaven measures 24.35 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet.
White Heaven has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Moonen Shipyards.
Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.
Her interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
White Heaven also features naval architecture by Moonen Shipyards.
Performance and Capabilities
White Heaven has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
White Heaven has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
White Heaven accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
White Heaven flies the flag of British.