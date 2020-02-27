White Pigeon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2008.

White Pigeon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2008.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

White Pigeon measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

White Pigeon has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

White Pigeon also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

White Pigeon has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

White Pigeon has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

White Pigeon accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

White Pigeon has a hull NB of BC20.

White Pigeon is an ABS - A1 AMS Yachting class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.