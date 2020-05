White Rabbit is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Echo Yachts in Henderson, Australia.

Design

White Rabbit measures 84.00 metres in length and has a beam of 20.00 feet.

White Rabbit has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Other Specifications

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sam Sorgiovanni Designs.

White Rabbit has a hull NB of 03.