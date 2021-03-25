White Rabbit Charlie
2000|
Motor Yacht
White Rabbit Charlie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Austal.
Design
White Rabbit Charlie measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 12.00 metres.
White Rabbit Charlie has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
White Rabbit Charlie has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
White Rabbit Charlie has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres.
She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
White Rabbit Charlie accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
White Rabbit Charlie has a hull NB of IM 161.