White Rabbit Charlie is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Austal.

Design

White Rabbit Charlie measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.55 metres and a beam of 12.00 metres.

White Rabbit Charlie has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

White Rabbit Charlie has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

White Rabbit Charlie has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

White Rabbit Charlie accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

White Rabbit Charlie has a hull NB of IM 161.