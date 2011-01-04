Motor yacht White Shark of London is a 32 m yacht launched by Taiwan shipyard Johnson Yachts in 2008. With composite hull and superstructure, she features exterior design and naval architecture by the renowned Dixon Yacht Design, and the interior work of Norbert Jansen. The luxury vessel sleeps 11 guests and four crew.

White Shark of London is a semi-custom flybridge adaptation of the Johnson 105 model, and the first of the series to sail European seas. As is standard with the 105 series, the owners of the motor yacht were free to choose between three, four, or five guest cabins and to customise the interior design.

In design, the luxury yacht manages to be both modern and classic with glossy Canadian cherry hardwood floors and tables, black granite countertops, white chairs and lounges, and Italian linens in natural colours. The main salon provides a slight divergence from the general design and exudes the elegance of a comfortable hotel lounge.

Exterior areas are equally as attractive with a dining table for 12, bar, BBQ, Jacuzzi, and sofa on the flybridge. Amongst White Shark of London’s accommodations are a split-level Master suite on the main deck; and two VIP and two Twin suites with en suite on the lower deck. Crew are accommodated in two cabins with en suite, and a mess with dining table and cooking area.

Powered by twin Caterpillar 1,825hp engines, White Shark of London has a top speed of 24 knots and cruises comfortably at 21 knots.